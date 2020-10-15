Insider Buying: Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Insider Acquires 2,030 Shares of Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 8,250 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 4,651 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

On Wednesday, August 12th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £19,799.52 ($25,868.20).

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total value of £8,144.31 ($10,640.59).

WINE stock opened at GBX 444 ($5.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 395.01. The stock has a market cap of $305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29. Majestic Wine PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WINE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

