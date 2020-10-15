Insider Buying: Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) Insider Buys 131,894 Shares of Stock

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) insider Chris Price purchased 131,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$53,417.07 ($38,155.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.70.

About Japara Healthcare

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

