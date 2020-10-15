Insider Buying: Chalice Gold Mines Limited (CHN.AX) (ASX:CHN) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Chalice Gold Mines Limited (CHN.AX) (ASX:CHN) insider Stephen Quin bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($22,500.00).

Stephen Quin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Stephen Quin sold 120,000 shares of Chalice Gold Mines Limited (CHN.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$128,640.00 ($91,885.71).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chalice Gold Mines Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper- platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers situated in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Pyramid Hill gold project, which covers an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in Bendigo Region, Victoria.

