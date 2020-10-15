Insider Buying: Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) Insider Buys 133,485 Shares of Stock

Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) insider David Singleton acquired 133,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$20,156.24 ($14,397.31).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.20.

Get Austin Engineering alerts:

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, service modules, tyre handlers, and ancillary attachments.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.