Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IOSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innospec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Innospec by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 72,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Innospec by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Innospec by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innospec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

