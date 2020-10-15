InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $203,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

