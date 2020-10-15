InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of InMode stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $203,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Further Reading: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.