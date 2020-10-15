INMAX Hits Market Capitalization of $71,837.06 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last week, INMAX has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. INMAX has a market cap of $71,837.06 and $6,364.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00272583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.01484021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 329% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.01111086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

