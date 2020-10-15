ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ING. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

NYSE ING opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

