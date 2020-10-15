Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

INFY opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

