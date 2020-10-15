Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

