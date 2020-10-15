Independent Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €99.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.27 ($87.38).

Zalando stock opened at €84.98 ($99.98) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.67. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

