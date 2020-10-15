Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Thomas B. Akin Sells 9,142 Shares

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $13,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of ($4.06) million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 158.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 69.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.