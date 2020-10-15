iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 239.96 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 239.96 ($3.14). Approximately 1,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.12).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The firm has a market cap of $450.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited (iEnergizer) is an integrated software and service company. The Company provides content transformation services and business process outsourcing services. Its segments include Real time processing, Back office services, Content delivery and Others. The Company provides services across the entire customer lifecycle and offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing solutions (Content Services) and customer management services (Back Office Services and Real Time Processing) that include transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, and market research and analytics using various platforms, including voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room and other business support services.

