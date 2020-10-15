Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €12.70 by Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBE. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.88 ($12.81).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.