I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of IMAB opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab accounts for about 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

