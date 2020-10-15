I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 400 Shares of Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $13,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at $336,993.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.94.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.