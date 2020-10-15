I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $923.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $71,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,641.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $60,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $741,230 in the last three months.

I-Mab Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

