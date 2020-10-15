Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 297.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 297.50 ($3.89).

Several research firms have recently commented on HTG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other Hunting PLC (HTG.L) news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,000 shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £17,220 ($22,498.04). Also, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,582.70).

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) stock opened at GBX 134.60 ($1.76) on Monday. Hunting PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 444.80 ($5.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hunting PLC (HTG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.35%.

About Hunting PLC (HTG.L)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

