Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.