Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

