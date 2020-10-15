Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Critical Analysis

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of VINCI S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. VINCI S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Howden Joinery Group pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Howden Joinery Group and VINCI S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A VINCI S A/ADR 0 3 4 0 2.57

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and VINCI S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A VINCI S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VINCI S A/ADR has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and VINCI S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $2.02 billion 2.46 $266.87 million $1.78 18.71 VINCI S A/ADR $53.83 billion 0.98 $3.65 billion N/A N/A

VINCI S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

VINCI S A/ADR beats Howden Joinery Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors. It operates approximately 750 depots. The company was formerly known as Galiform Plc and changed its name to Howden Joinery Group Plc in September 2010. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,200 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as offers property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

