Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of HLI opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

