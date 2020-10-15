Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $67.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,222,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,285,000 after acquiring an additional 686,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.