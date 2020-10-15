Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.