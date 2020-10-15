HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised HL Acquisitions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HL Acquisitions from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HL Acquisitions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

LPRO opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36. HL Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HL Acquisitions (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.