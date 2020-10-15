Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

HGV opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.