Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $275,150.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $872.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. 140166 raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Hibbett Sports to $39.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $14,034,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

