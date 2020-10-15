Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $275,150.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $872.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $14,034,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Featured Article: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.