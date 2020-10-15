Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HESM. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.58. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,540,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,423,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $2,302,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.