Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18.

Get Hennessy Capital alerts:

In other Hennessy Capital news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $321,156.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Capital

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.