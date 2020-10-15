Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18.
In other Hennessy Capital news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $321,156.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Hennessy Capital
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
