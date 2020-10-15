HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Shares of HENKY opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.