Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by Independent Research

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.79 ($102.10).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €92.68 ($109.04) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.99.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

