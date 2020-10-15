Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $200.40 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $213.30. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average is $180.90.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CL King raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

