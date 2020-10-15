HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.75 ($71.47).

HEI stock opened at €54.54 ($64.16) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €53.18 and its 200-day moving average is €47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

