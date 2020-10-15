HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.75 ($71.47).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €54.54 ($64.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.18 and its 200 day moving average is €47.70. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

