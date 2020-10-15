HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 94.54%. Equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.