Head-To-Head Survey: Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) vs. ComF5 International (NASDAQ:CMFV)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Open Text has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ComF5 International has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.8% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and ComF5 International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 7.53% 10.54% 4.42% ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Open Text and ComF5 International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 1 3 7 0 2.55 ComF5 International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text presently has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than ComF5 International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Open Text and ComF5 International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.11 billion 3.63 $234.23 million $2.80 14.84 ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than ComF5 International.

Summary

Open Text beats ComF5 International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About ComF5 International

ComF5 International, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComF5, LLC, operates as a direct selling company. It offers an Internet marketing system with a streaming video through an enhanced email service, live Webcasting tools, and video on demand capabilities through a network of independent distributors. The company combines Web 2.0 applications as the product or service and a multi-tiered system of affiliates as the sales force. The company was formerly known as DigitalFX International, Inc. and changed its name to ComF5 International, Inc. on April 01, 2010. ComF5 International is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

