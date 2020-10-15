Head to Head Survey: Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) vs. United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Rentals has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Rentals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nesco and United Rentals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A United Rentals 0 11 7 0 2.39

Nesco currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. United Rentals has a consensus price target of $157.27, indicating a potential downside of 16.41%. Given Nesco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nesco is more favorable than United Rentals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and United Rentals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 0.81 -$27.05 million N/A N/A United Rentals $9.35 billion 1.45 $1.17 billion $19.52 9.64

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% United Rentals 12.37% 37.16% 7.43%

Summary

United Rentals beats Nesco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. It serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions segment rents specialty construction products that include trench safety equipment, which comprise trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; and power, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, including portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment. It is also involved in the rental of fluid solutions equipment primarily used for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. The company also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 23, 2019, the company operated a network of 1,186 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

