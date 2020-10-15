Head to Head Survey: Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) & Celsion (OTCMKTS:CLSN)

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Indivior has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Indivior and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indivior -13.57% 47.66% 5.31% Celsion -3,795.80% -107.78% -46.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indivior and Celsion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indivior $785.00 million 1.38 $134.00 million $1.15 6.41 Celsion $500,000.00 48.46 -$16.85 million ($0.91) -0.74

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Celsion. Celsion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Indivior and Celsion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indivior 0 0 3 0 3.00 Celsion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Celsion has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 496.93%. Given Celsion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celsion is more favorable than Indivior.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Celsion shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Celsion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Indivior beats Celsion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. The company has a research collaboration with Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine to examine long-term recovery in individuals with moderate to severe opioid use disorder that received at least one dose of study treatment during the SUBLOCADE Phase 3 clinical trials. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

