Head to Head Survey: Auryn Resources (AUG) vs. Its Competitors

Auryn Resources (NYSE: AUG) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Auryn Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auryn Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auryn Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% Auryn Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auryn Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Auryn Resources Competitors 731 2807 2602 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Auryn Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auryn Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auryn Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A -$10.50 million -14.27 Auryn Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 16.31

Auryn Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Auryn Resources. Auryn Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Auryn Resources competitors beat Auryn Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.