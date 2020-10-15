Head-To-Head Review: Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) & Berry Global Group (NASDAQ:BERY)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Newell Brands and Berry Global Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.80 $106.60 million $1.70 10.75 Berry Global Group $8.88 billion 0.75 $404.00 million $3.41 14.71

Berry Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newell Brands. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry Global Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -11.39% 16.20% 4.38% Berry Global Group 5.06% 32.39% 3.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Newell Brands and Berry Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berry Global Group 0 3 13 0 2.81

Newell Brands currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Berry Global Group has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Berry Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Newell Brands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment provides medical garment materials, surgical drapes, household cleaning wipes, and face masks for infection prevention; components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, elastic films and laminates, and substrates for dryer sheets; and products and components of products for corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products. The Consumer Packaging segment offers containers for branded and private label customers; lightweight polypropylene cups and lids for hot and cold beverages; child-resistant, continuous-thread, and tamper closures, as well as aerosol overcaps; bottles and prescription vials; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves household, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, and industrial markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

