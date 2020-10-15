Head to Head Review: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) & Navient (OTCMKTS:NAVI)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Capital Partners and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 0 4 4 0 2.50

Navient has a consensus target price of $12.31, suggesting a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Navient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Global Capital Partners has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Navient 7.38% 21.05% 0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navient $5.53 billion 0.34 $597.00 million $2.64 3.64

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Navient beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including primarily private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include non-profit/religious-affiliated hospital systems, teaching hospitals, urban medical centers, for-profit healthcare systems, critical access hospitals, children's hospitals, and various physician groups. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

