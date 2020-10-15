Head-To-Head Contrast: Slack Technologies (WORK) vs. Its Peers

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Slack Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Slack Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Slack Technologies
|$630.42 million
|-$571.06 million
|-23.05
|Slack Technologies Competitors
|$1.95 billion
|$394.37 million
|1.22
Profitability
This table compares Slack Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Slack Technologies
|-42.73%
|-39.14%
|-17.81%
|Slack Technologies Competitors
|-40.70%
|-6,759.41%
|-5.27%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Slack Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Slack Technologies
|2
|6
|13
|0
|2.52
|Slack Technologies Competitors
|2652
|11488
|20063
|1077
|2.55
Slack Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $32.30, suggesting a potential downside of 1.31%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 4.77%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies’ peers have a beta of -6.06, indicating that their average stock price is 706% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Slack Technologies peers beat Slack Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Slack Technologies Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.