Head-To-Head Contrast: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) vs. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 23.46% 6.72% 1.02% Hancock Whitney -4.74% -1.24% -0.14%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Banking System and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hancock Whitney 0 0 2 0 3.00

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.75%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.31%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 2.90 $194.45 million $2.68 9.49 Hancock Whitney $1.44 billion 1.27 $327.38 million $4.01 5.29

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Columbia Banking System on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. The company operates approximately 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage services, and annuity and life insurance products; trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and treasury management services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 217 full service banking and financial services offices and 288 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

