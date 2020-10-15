Head-To-Head Comparison: Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) & Wintrust Financial (OTCMKTS:WTFC)

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $40.21 million 1.72 $8.62 million N/A N/A Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.50 $355.70 million $6.03 7.74

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southern Michigan Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67

Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $51.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 19.15% 9.15% 0.92% Wintrust Financial 14.33% 7.63% 0.70%

Dividends

Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 187 banking facilities and 230 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.