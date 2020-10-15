Head to Head Comparison: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Main Street Capital (NASDAQ:MAIN)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 5 6 0 2.55 Main Street Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $22.95, suggesting a potential upside of 46.72%. Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -8.95% -37.81% -2.92% Main Street Capital -34.15% 10.12% 5.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Main Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.55 $100.26 million $3.02 5.18 Main Street Capital $243.37 million 8.22 $129.57 million $2.50 12.14

Main Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Main Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Main Street Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.