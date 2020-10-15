Head to Head Analysis: NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and CBS (NYSE:CBS.A)

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NTN Buzztime and CBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CBS shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NTN Buzztime and CBS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.28 -$2.05 million N/A N/A CBS $14.51 billion 0.76 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and CBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% CBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94%

Risk and Volatility

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBS has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBS beats NTN Buzztime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

