Head-To-Head Analysis: New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) versus Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 3.42 $112.56 million $1.27 7.69 Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 1.26 -$24.66 million $1.03 3.03

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Mountain Finance and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.2%. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance -17.83% 10.54% 3.96% Investcorp Credit Management BDC -71.55% 11.34% 4.46%

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats New Mountain Finance on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

