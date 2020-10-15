HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. A strong balance sheet is a positive. It has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. However, its escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The coronavirus global pandemic puts a pressure on revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries. Its second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings suffered due to lower admissions.”

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.05.

NYSE HCA opened at $134.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

