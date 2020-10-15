HC Wainwright Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $53.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBIO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.27.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.35.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $127,105.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,345.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $92,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,420.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 over the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

