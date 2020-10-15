Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWKN. TheStreet raised Hawkins from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

HWKN stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $526.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.91. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $311,325.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hawkins by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

